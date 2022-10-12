Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Rico Swavey’s Management Releases Update on His Hospitalisation, Reveals Actor on Life Support

Rico Swavey’s management  has released a statement to update fans on his current hospitalisation.

The actor’s team posted a clip from the scene the accident which showed the car damaged beyond repair.

Taking to Twitter, Rico’s management team noted he is currently indisposed and on life support and urged folks to continue to send their support and prayers along his way.

