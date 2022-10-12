Rico Swavey’s Management Releases Update on His Hospitalisation, Reveals Actor on Life Support

Rico Swavey’s management has released a statement to update fans on his current hospitalisation.

The actor’s team posted a clip from the scene the accident which showed the car damaged beyond repair.

Taking to Twitter, Rico’s management team noted he is currently indisposed and on life support and urged folks to continue to send their support and prayers along his way.

Hello everyone, Rico Swavey is not disposed to handle his socials right now as he was involved in a ghastly accident and is currently on life support. While his situation is critical and doctors are on him, We implore your support and prayers. Signed:

Management. — Rico Swavey 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@iamricoswavey) October 12, 2022

