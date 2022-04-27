Wednesday, April 27, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Rico Swavey Advises Ladies Against Tattoos, Says Men Don’t Find it Attractive

Rico Swavey has resorted to telling women what to do with their bodies in order to attract the attention of men.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate and actor shared his thoughts on tattoos via Twitter, Elon Musk’s newly acquired micro blogging app.

Rico made his matter of fact PSA, where he told women to stop decorating their bodies with tattoos. He gave a little leeway to the lovers of the art, telling them it’s cool if they only have a few inks but going overboard was what men like him did not like.

“Ladies, stop decorating it body with tattoos. A little bit is cool. Buy when it’s too much it scars the hell out of responsible men,” he tweeted.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: