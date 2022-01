These are difficult times and Rico Swavey is admonishing folks to be very careful as they go about their lives.

The former reality TV star and actor shared his piece of advice via Twitter as he pointed to the desperation exhibited by teenagers to make money at all cost.

“Small boys wey no get sense na dem plenty for yahoo yahoo now o. Over-zealous teenagerswho can do anything, use anyone just to drive Benz. Be careful out there….,” He tweeted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...