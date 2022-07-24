Ricky Martin Performs at Hollywood Bowl One Day After Nephew Dropped Allegations of Sexual Abuse

Ricky Martin returned to the stage one day after his nephew dropped the charges he filed against the singer.

In case you missed it, his nephew claimed he had sexual relationship with the singer, during which he claimed he was sexually assaulted – a combined crime that would have landed the singer in prison for 50 years.

Yesterday, reports confirmed that the nephew has dropped the charges and that a judge lifted a temporary restraining order against Martin at a hearing in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

And addressing this ordeal, Martin called the allegations painful and thanked his supporters. “I have been working on stages for almost four decades, in the public eye and I have never, ever had to deal with something as painful as what I have experienced in the last two weeks. I was a victim of a lie. Unfortunately, the attack came from a family member who is sadly dealing with mental issues,” Martin said.

Now, he is back on stage, performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Friday night.

In a video shared on social media, the Puerto Rican singer urged the crowd to “forget all your issues tonight and just focus on the love.”

“Are you ready to have a good time? ‘Cause that’s why I came here,” he told the crowd, per Complex. “We’re going to go back in time. We’re going to be romantic at times. We’re gonna have some energy at times. All I want is for you to forget all your issues tonight and just focus on the love and light and let’s just have a good time.”

Watch him:

Ricky Martin having a damn good night for evident reasons. As he should. This is the energy we all deserve. 💪🏽🎉🎤🎶🕺 pic.twitter.com/BhVFBDcmkB — Vintage Los Angeles (@alisonmartino) July 23, 2022

