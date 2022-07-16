Ricky Martin Facing Prison Time Over Incest and Domestic Abuse Allegations

New reports have confirmed that Ricky Martinis facing up to 50 years in prison for having a relationship with his nephew and for abusing the alleged victim.

Per TMZ, his accuser has been identified as his 21-year-old Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. And also, in a recent Marca article, Martin’s brother confirmed the alleged victim’s identity.

This comes after the singer was slammed with a DV restraining order in Puerto Rico. The petitioner was not named at the time, and claimed that he was subjected to physical and psychological abuse during his seven-month relationship with Martin. The accuser called it quits earlier this year, but Martin refused to accept the split and continued to the harass him in the following months.

“[Martin] calls him frequently. In addition, the petitioner has seen him hanging around his residence on at least three occasions,” the restraining order reportedly stated. “The petitioner fears for his safety… the petitioning party demonstrated that there is a substantial possibility of immediate risk of abuse.”

Martin denied the allegations after news of the restraining order had surfaced.

“The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me,” Martin wrote in a statement. “Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”

Now, Marca reports he could spend up to 50 years behind bars for the DV and incest allegations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...