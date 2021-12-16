Rick Ross Speaks About the Possibility of Going Head to Head With Jay-Z on ‘Verzuz’: ‘That’s a Possibility’

Rick Ross is seriously considering the possibility of going head to head with Jay-Z on a Verzuz battle.

The rap boss shared this during a chat on The Real this week, where he went to promote his new album Richer Than I Ever Been.

Asked which rapper he would like to go against in a future Verzuz battle, Ross named Jay-Z.

“Jay-Z… Yeah! Why not?” Ross said. “To me, that’s what makes Verzuz special because it brings out the best in both parties.”

“That’s a possibility, but I gotta give my flowers to the big homie,” he continued. “I got to. My homie gave me my first opportunity signing me to Def Jam Records, and he’s one-of-one.”

