Rick Ross Speaks About the Possibility of Going Head to Head With Jay-Z on ‘Verzuz’: ‘That’s a Possibility’

Rick Ross is seriously considering the possibility of going head to head with Jay-Z on a Verzuz battle.
The rap boss shared this during a chat on The Real this week, where he went to promote his new album Richer Than I Ever Been.
Asked which rapper he would like to go against in a future Verzuz battle, Ross named Jay-Z.
“Jay-Z… Yeah! Why not?” Ross said. “To me, that’s what makes Verzuz special because it brings out the best in both parties.”
“That’s a possibility, but I gotta give my flowers to the big homie,” he continued. “I got to. My homie gave me my first opportunity signing me to Def Jam Records, and he’s one-of-one.”
Watch him:
.@RickRoss says he would love to go against JAY-Z in a #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/fqx8crFa5Q
— JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) December 13, 2021