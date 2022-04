Rick Ross knows that there’s no good Lagos party without a money rain and he sure made it happen.

The American rapper who was on Nigeria during the week for his Belaire Wine and Spirits event in Lagos, made Dollars rain on concert goers

Rick Ross shared a video of the action on his verified Instagram page and spoke a little about his Nigerian experience. He noted that the concert was sold out and he had Jollof Rice for the first time in his life during his visit.

