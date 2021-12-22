Rick Ross Becomes a Viral Meme for Fleeing a Podcast Interview After Claiming He Was Going to Pee

Rick Ross dipped on the folks at 85 South Comedy Show after claiming he was going to pee.

The rapper had gotten into a heated chat with hosts DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean, before abruptly leaving the conversation less than halfway through, saying he was going to pee.

It wasn’t long before a member of his team informed the interviewers that the rapper already left to catch a flight, to which DC asked why Ross didn’t “just say that.” Then they proceeded to make up for the moment with plenty of jokes about Ross being like the “Phantom of the Opera.”

This has since stirred the #LeaveLikeRossChallenge on Twitter. See some of them:

Me at any social gatherings pic.twitter.com/nDBzuWzyLE — weed & wagyu (@jessethechef) December 19, 2021

My dad when I was born

#LeaveLikeRossChallenge pic.twitter.com/JuFFf5fJBn — GONZO BALL 2.0 (@GonzoBall23) December 22, 2021

Finding out you gotta retake the drug test 👀.

Me: Lemme go get my water then#LeaveLikeRossChallenge pic.twitter.com/PnbuYHQe8G — Brittany GrindHer (@SpliffsofWizdom) December 20, 2021

When my dad said he was going to the store and never came back #LeaveLikeRossChallenge pic.twitter.com/X8R3ny4YDK — Edward Pearce (@eddieP3000) December 20, 2021

