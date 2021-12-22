Wednesday, December 22, 2021
ADANNE

Rick Ross Becomes a Viral Meme for Fleeing a Podcast Interview After Claiming He Was Going to Pee

Rick Ross dipped on the folks at 85 South Comedy Show after claiming he was going to pee.

The rapper had gotten into a heated chat with hosts DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean, before abruptly leaving the conversation less than halfway through, saying he was going to pee.

It wasn’t long before a member of his team informed the interviewers that the rapper already left to catch a flight, to which DC asked why Ross didn’t “just say that.” Then they proceeded to make up for the moment with plenty of jokes about Ross being like the “Phantom of the Opera.”

This has since stirred the #LeaveLikeRossChallenge on Twitter. See some of them:

