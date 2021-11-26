Rick Ross and Diamond Platnumz’s Baby Mama, Hamisa Mobetto Get Flirty in Dubai Club

Rick Ross and Hamisha Mobetto have been sparking dating rumours for a while now and managed to stoke the fire on Thursday night/ Friday morning.

The American rapper and singer, Diamond Platnumz’s Baby mama have been leaving flirty on each other’s Instagram for a bit but decided it was time to bring it to real life.

The duo who are currently in Dubai were together at a night club in the early hours of Friday, November 26 and were acting very flirty and cozy with each other.

Ric Ross shared scenes from the nightclub via her Instagram stories and tagged Hamisa.

