Richard Mode-Damijo Pays Tribute to Sammy Okposo in Heartrending Instagram Post

Richard Mofe-Damijo has joined fans in mourning gospel singer, Sammy Okposo, who recently passed.

According to the legendary actor, he was with the singer only a few weeks ago in the United States and everything seemed okay as they drank and ate together.

“This was exactly a month ago in the US. We spent 2 weeks together and fellowshipped as men,” he said, adding, “Ate, drank and, as I’m known to do, teased you.”

He continued, “Toks or Jedi, would drive you to me and we would spend the entire day together. Made plans for the new year… yet here I’m struggling and looking for words to capture our relationship.”

And about his friend, he continued, “Sam Okpoooo as only me can call you, this was not the plan o. This one pain me enter blood. My Prayers are with your family as you Rest in power, peace and praise.”

See the post:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...