Richard Branson campaigns for vaccination after recovering from Omicron

Richard Branson, business magnate, entrepreneur and founder of Virgin Group has called for individuals to get vaccinated against the dreaded Covid-19.

The billionaire stated this after he caught the virus, noting that his wife and other members of his family also caught the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus and are still in recovery.

“Friends & family, including myself and my wife Joan, recently caught omicron. Thanks to all being vaccinated and boosted, our symptoms have been mild,” Branson tweeted.

In another tweet, he stated, “I’m currently recovering from a mild COVID case. Thankfully, I’m fully vaccinated & boosted (urge everyone – where available – to do the same) and feeling fine”

As a result of his current health status, Branson announced via his Twitter page that he wouldn’t be with the Virgin Orbit team to ring the bell at Nasdaq today.

“Sorry I can’t join the Virgin Orbit team in person to ring the bell at Nasdaq tomorrow, but excited to be there virtually celebrating with the team,” Branson said.

