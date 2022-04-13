Richard and Tina Lawson Celebrate 7th Wedding Anniversary

Tina Lawson and her husband, Richard Lawson are celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary.

The fashion designer, hair stylist, actress and mother of Beyonce, took to her Instagram page to celebrate the auspicious occasion with a photo from their wedding day.

Tina Lawson wrote a beautiful poem dedicated to her husband where she stated that the last 7 years have indeed flown by and of course, Richard responded with a public declaration of their love which has spanned 40 years of friendship and 7 years of marriage.

See their beautiful messages to each other.

