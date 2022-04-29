Ric Hassani to Colleagues After Burna Boy’s Concert: “No More Nonsense Mimings and Yellings on Stage Please.”

Everyone is still in awe of Burna Boy after his successful outing at the Madison Square Garden in New York, and it is for this reason that Ric Hassani has published a PSA for their collegaues in the industry.

Posting on his Twitter, Hassani reminded folks how exceptional Burna was on the stage, adding that this should be the standard for all Nigerian performances henceforth.

‘I hope everyone has seen Burna’s MSG performance and I hope that becomes the standard, no more nonsenses and mimings and yellings on stage please. That’s how to do it. Class. Odogwu,” he said.

And everyone agrees with him.

See his post:

I hope everyone has seen Burna's MSG performance and I hope that becomes the standard, no more nonsenses and mimings and yellings on stage please. That's how to do it. Class. Odogwu ✊🏿 — Ric Hassani (@RicHassani) April 29, 2022

