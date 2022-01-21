Friday, January 21, 2022
ADANNE

Ric Hassani Releases the Acoustic Aersion for "Angel": Listen

Ric Hassani has returned with the acoustic version of his hit single with Nicky Jam, “Angel.”

The previous version became an international jingle, and now fans are already bouncing along with this warm edit.

Listen below:

ADANNE

