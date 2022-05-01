Ric Hassani Deactivates Twitter After Trolls Bullied Him Over PSA to Colleagues Following Burna Boy’s MSG Concert

Ric Hassani has deactivated his Twitter.

The drama started after Burna Boy’s successful performance at the sold-out Madison Square Garden concert in New York, which stirred heartwarming reactions from fans all over the world, one of which includes singer RIc Hassani, who used that moment to encourage his peers to do better, to meet the standard Burna has set.

‘I hope everyone has seen Burna’s MSG performance and I hope that becomes the standard, no more nonsenses and mimings and yellings on stage please. That’s how to do it. Class. Odogwu,” he said.

While many agreed with him, trolls were unhappy; they took his post as a slight on their faves. And for this reason, said really unkind things that forced Hassani to deactivate his account.

Here’s what people think about this sad development.

Ric Hassani deactivated his account after he was bullied and dragged for this tweet. He allowed them get to him. Ignore the trolls or don’t tweet if you can’t handle the backlash. When you tweet your opinions on here, na with your full chest. Anything you see, you take like that. pic.twitter.com/3hgeE1XiiY — ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨🏁 (@therealdaddymo1) May 1, 2022

An artiste will come to the venue of show very late. The artiste won't even rehearse the songs. He will come and depend on the DJ. Most of them can't sing without a DJ. Give them a pianist to accompany them and they will go OFF KEY! Ric Hassani called out their mediocrity! — Sir David Onyemaizu🦍 (@SirDavidBent) May 1, 2022

I can’t blame Ric Hassani for demanding a standard.see what Bella Shurmda did to Ruger’s bounce on stage without a Dj. Demanding for a standard is never a wrong thing to do. Ric should have just ignored the trolls. Nig Twitter’s motto is (in violence we live) — Sir Wale♟ (@Wharleyboss) May 1, 2022

Ric Hassani allowed himself to be bullied by a few trolls. Deactivating his Twitter account was rather cowardly. Nobody on this space, can force me to deactivate my account. I have had my own fair share of Twitter dragging and I'm still standing. You only made me more popular. — Sir David Onyemaizu🦍 (@SirDavidBent) May 1, 2022

Ric Hassani suffered massive bullying & proceeded to deactivate his account cos of this tweet—this evidently angered a lot of fans who felt he shaded their favorite artist The incoming era of free speech some people are celebrating is going to be really interesting to behold😊😊 pic.twitter.com/9ae2YV0IlF — St.Gabriel Dunsworth🤌🏼🪡📂 (@DunswortGabriel) May 1, 2022

Where's the lie in what Ric Hassani said. This is why Brymo @BrymOlawale and Burna are the standard when it comes to performance. They give you your money's worth. pic.twitter.com/S5BXGdQGLL — Benkingsley Nwashara (@Benking452) May 1, 2022

Whose fault is it that an artiste cannot perform his songs outside the confines of a studio? Whose fault is it that an artiste does not train himself musically because they know all they need to succeed is hype and payola? Is it Ric Hassani's fault? Is it Burna Boy's fault? — Sir David Onyemaizu🦍 (@SirDavidBent) May 1, 2022

Ric Hassani needed to do just one thing: ignore. — Toyosi Godwin (@ToyosiGodwin) April 30, 2022

