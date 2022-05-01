Sunday, May 1, 2022
Ric Hassani Deactivates Twitter After Trolls Bullied Him Over PSA to Colleagues Following Burna Boy’s MSG Concert

Ric Hassani has deactivated his Twitter.

The drama started after Burna Boy’s successful performance at the sold-out Madison Square Garden concert in New York, which stirred heartwarming reactions from fans all over the world, one of which includes singer RIc Hassani, who used that moment to encourage his peers to do better, to meet the standard Burna has set.

‘I hope everyone has seen Burna’s MSG performance and I hope that becomes the standard, no more nonsenses and mimings and yellings on stage please. That’s how to do it. Class. Odogwu,” he said.

While many agreed with him, trolls were unhappy; they took his post as a slight on their faves. And for this reason, said really unkind things that forced Hassani to deactivate his account.

Here’s what people think about this sad development.

 

