Ric Hassani Blows Hot, Issues Stern Warning to Keypad Warriors

Try Jesus, don’t try Ric Hassani because Ric Hassani is a Portharcourt boy and can fight.

The singer, songwriter took to Twitter in a new deleted tweet to warn keypad warriors to quit with the disrespect on social media so that they do not get to jam another side of him.

Ric Hassani noted that while he is quiet and polite, folks on the streets shouldn’t forget that he is Portharcourt boy.

He shared that a particular troll has cursed him out repeatedly on Twitter and it’s only maturity that has prevented him from pulling up on the troll and teaching him a lesson.

He added that Nigerians like to test people and see how you react before they learn to respect you as he reminded folks that real life doesn’t have data subscription.

Hassani begged folks to quit testing him and prayer that no one would push him far enough to have him pull up on them in this new year.

