Rhythm FM OAP, Onome Oyaide (Big Tyme) is dead

Tragedy struck at Rhythm FM on Sunday after the death of one of its On Air Personality, Onome Oyaide.

His death was announced by fellow OAP at Beat FM, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi.

Olateru-Olagegi tweeted on Sunday, “Rest in peace, Big Tyme. Sigh. Just a pleasant happy guy.”

According to a source close to the deceased, he was active on social media the previous day, before his unfortunate demise.

“I’m still in shock over Onome’s death. He was okay yesterday as he was even active on social media. It’s heartbreaking to hear of his demise.”

Singer Dare Art Alade, also known as Darey, paid tribute to the late OAP as a contributor to the entertainment industry.

“An absolute influence to what we now have as today’s Nigerian Hip Hop and Pop Culture.

“A true gooner, music head, professional broadcaster with a solid voice and an all round good guy. Happy ascension brother Onome Oyaide, aka Big Tyme. This hurts. Love and light.”

Reacting to Olateru-Olagegi’s post, Alade added “Just like that. He still wished me a happy birthday recently. Death stings!.”

It is not yet certain what led to his shocking demise.

