RHOL Cast, Carolina Hutchings and Toyin Lawani Go Head-to-Head in Messy Twitter Fight

Carolina Hutchings and Toyin Lawani took the drama beyond their reality TV show to the streets of Twitter.

The Real Housewives of Lagos co-stars went head-to head in one of the messiest fight Twittersphere has experienced in a long time.

Both Carolina and Toyin threw accusations and counter accusations at each other. Carolina Hutchings accused Toyin of spoiling her name because she got close to Swanky Jerry and added that the latter shared with a mutual friend that she wanted to sleep with her, after Toyin accused her of being a lesbian.

On her own, Toyin called out Carolina for ruining her relationship with her ex, going ahead to sleep with that ex, lying, amongst others. Catch a glimpse of some of the fiasco that went down on Twitter on Saturday, May 28.

