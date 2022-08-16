Tuesday, August 16, 2022
REVEALED: Why Ronaldo is yet to leave Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo may be allowed to leave Manchester United this summer, if new manager Erik ten Hag decides his exit would be better for the club going forward, Sky Sports reports.

United’s position has not changed, as they insist Ronaldo is not for sale.

The 37-year-old still has a year left on his contract and the Red Devils have the option of extending it by another 12 months.

However, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea are still two possible destinations for Ronaldo if United changes their stance and lets him leave.

But it is understood there are senior figures at both Chelsea and Atletico who are not convinced Ronaldo should be signed.

