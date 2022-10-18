Tuesday, October 18, 2022
REVEALED! What Guardiola told Salah after wonder goal against City

A professional lip reader, John Cassidy, has claimed Pep Guardiola and Mohamed Salah discussed a refereeing decision after Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday.

Guardiola and Salah were caught on camera chatting at the full-time whistle and fans have speculated as to what the two discussed.

It’s unclear what the Liverpool forward said because his mouth was covered, but Guardiola’s was not.

Cassidy has studied the footage and thinks the Man City boss told Salah: “Have a good season, good game, you too, what’s up? [hidden behind Salah]… There’s no doubt about it, not maybe – definite. It’s definite, definite.”

Guardiola may have been discussing City’s disallowed goal.

Phil Foden’s second-half strike was chalked off after the VAR official noticed a foul from Erling Haaland on Fabinho in the build-up.

