REVEALED: Tinubu, Osinbajo make APC presidential shortlist

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, are said to be among the 13 presidential hopefuls shortlisted by the screening panel of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Imran Muhammad, an APC member privy to the inner workings of the party, made this known on Saturday.

The screening panel headed by John Oyegun, a former APC national chairman, on Friday presented its report to Abdullahi Adamu, the APC national chairman.

Oyegun had said the panel came up with a shortlist of 13 contenders out of the 23 presidential hopefuls who presented themselves for screening.

The former APC national chairman said the panel gave special consideration to “younger elements,” adding that 10 presidential hopefuls did not make the shortlist.

Oyegun’s comment had triggered varied reactions on social media, which also sparked speculations that Tinubu may have been disqualified by the panel.

However, Muhammad, citing a source, said the Oyegun-led panel cleared all the 23 presidential hopefuls but recommended a “safe list” which contains 13 names.

He said those included in the “safe list” are Tinubu, Osinbajo, Amaechi, Ahmad Lawan, senate president; Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi; Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti, and Emeka Nwajiuba, former minister of state for education.

Others are Ogbonnaya Onu, former minister of science and technology; Ibikunle Amosun, former governor of Ogun; David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi, Muhammad Badaru, governor of Jigawa; Godswill Akpabio, former governor of Akwa Ibom; and Tein Jack-Rich, an oil magnate.

According to Imran, the 10 aspirants that were not included in the “safe list” are Tunde Bakare, Rochas Okorocha, Ben Ayade, Sani Yerima, Ken Nnamani, Ikeobasi Mokelu, Demeji Bankole, Felix Nicholas, Uju Ken-Ohanenye, and Ajayi Borroffice.

A source said, all 23 aspirants screened were cleared and qualified, but the committee recommended a “safe list” of 13 names.

The APC presidential primary has been slated for June 6 to 8.

