REVEALED! 5 Teams that have snubbed Ronaldo so far

No fewer than five teams have rejected the offer to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United, TheMirror reports.

As per the paper, the teams are Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, and Real Madrid.

Ronaldo is desperate to dump the Red Devils this summer, as he seeks to play in the Champions League next season.

Problem is, the five-time Ballon d’Or is not in hot demand among Europe’s top clubs.

His agent, Jorge Mendes, has spent the last three weeks hawking the 37-year-old to teams in England and on the continent.

But none are keen to sign Ronaldo, who is even ready to accept a 30% pay cut.

As things stand, the Portugal captain may have to remain at Old Trafford and work things out with new manager Erik ten Hag.

