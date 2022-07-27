Rev Daniel Okoh elected CAN President

Most Rev. Daniel Chukwudumebi Okoh has been elected the new Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) president.

This was confirmed Tuesday in a statement by CAN General Secretary, Joseph Daramola.

On Wednesday, the apex Christian body will hold a general assembly to usher in the new administration.

The assembly marks the end of the tenure of outgoing President, Rev. Samson Olusupo Ayokunle.

Okoh is the General Superintendent of Christ Holy Church, also known as Nation Builders (Odozi-Obodo).

Born November 12, 1963 in Kano to Christian parents, he is a native of Ndoni in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers.

Okoh is married to Ngozi and they are blessed with four children. He attended Dennis Memorial Grammar School in Onitsha, Anambra.

In 1988, the cleric graduated from the University of Port Harcourt where he studied Political Science and Education.

The religious leader attended Christ Holy Church Seminary, Onitsha, and bagged a diploma in Theology.

Okoh was the Chairman, Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC); National President of OAIC (Nigeria); CAN National Vice-President (2007-2013).

The archbishop was one of the six delegates that represented CAN at the National Political Reform Conference in 2005.

Okoh, a board member of the African Council of Religious Leaders, will now co-chair the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) alongside the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar.

