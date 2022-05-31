Reuben Östlund Win Palme D’or for the 2nd Time at Cannes Film Festival. See Full List of Winners

Reuben Östlund has won the prestigious Palme d’Or for the second time at the just concluded 75th Cannes Film Festival.

The director bagged one of cinema’s most prestigious prizes with his social satire film, ‘Triangle of Sadness.’

The Swedish director had the won Cannes’ top honour for his film ‘The Square’ in 2017.

“We wanted after the screening [for people] to go out together and have something to talk about,” said Östlund.

The awards were selected by a nine-member jury headed by French actor Vincent Lindon and presented Saturday in a closing ceremony inside Cannes’ Grand Lumière Theater.

The jury’s second prize, the grand prix, was shared between Lukas Dhont’s tender boyhood drama Close and director Claire Denis’ romantic thriller Stars at Noon.

Below is a full list of winners at this year’s edition of the Film Festival:

Feature Films

Palme d’or

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS directed by Ruben ÖSTLUND

Grand Prix (jointly awarded)

CLOSE directed by Lukas DHONT

STARS AT NOON directed by Claire DENIS

Award for Best Director

PARK Chan-Wook for HEOJIL KYOLSHIM (DECISION TO LEAVE)

Award for Best Screenplay

Tarik SALEH for WALAD MIN AL JANNA (BOY FROM HEAVEN)

Jury Prize (jointly awarded)

EO directed by Jerzy SKOLIMOWSKI

LE OTTO MONTAGNE (THE EIGHT MOUNTAINS) directed by Charlotte VANDERMEERSCH & Felix VAN GROENINGEN

75th Anniversary Prize

TORI ET LOKITA (TORI AND LOKITA) directed by Jean-Pierre & Luc DARDENNE

Award for Best Actress

Zar AMIR EBRAHIMI in HOLY SPIDER

directed by Ali ABBASI

Award for Best Actor

SONG Kang-ho in BROKER

directed by KORE-EDA Hirokazu

Short Films

Palme d’or

HAI BIAN SHENG QI YI ZUO XUAN YA (THE WATER MURMURS) directed by JIANYING CHEN

Special Mention

LORI (MELANCHOLY OF MY MOTHER’S LULLABIES) directed by Abinash Bikram SHAH

Un Certain Regard Prize

LES PIRES (THE WORST ONES) directed by Lise AKOKA & Romane GUERET

Jury Prize

JOYLAND directed by Saim SADIQ

Best Director Prize

Alexandru BELC for METRONOM

Best Performance Prize (jointly awarded)

Vicky KRIEPS in CORSAGE directed by Marie KREUTZER

Adam BESSA in HARKA directed by Lotfy NATHAN

Best Screenplay Prize

MEDITERRANEAN FEVER directed by Maha HAJ

« Coup de cœur » Prize

RODEO directed by Lola QUIVORON

Caméra d’or

WAR PONY directed by Riley KEOUGH and Gina GAMMELL, presented as part of the UN CERTAIN REGARD Official Selection

Special Mention

PLAN 75 directed by HAYAKAWA Chie

La Cinef

First Prize

IL BARBIERE COMPLOTTISTA (A Conspiracy Man) directed by Valerio FERRARA

Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia, Italie

Second Prize

DI ER (Somewhere) directed by LI Jiahe

Hebei University of Science and Technology School of Film and Television, Chine

Joint Third Prize

GLORIOUS REVOLUTION directed by Masha NOVIKOVA

London Film School, Royaume Uni

LES HUMAINS SONT CONS QUAND ILS S’EMPILENT (Humans Are Dumber When Crammed up Together) directed by Laurène FERNANDEZ

La CinéFabrique, France

