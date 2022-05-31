Reuben Östlund Win Palme D’or for the 2nd Time at Cannes Film Festival. See Full List of Winners

Reuben Östlund has won the prestigious Palme d’Or for the second time at the just concluded 75th Cannes Film Festival.
The director bagged one of cinema’s most prestigious prizes with his social satire film, ‘Triangle of Sadness.’
The Swedish director had the won Cannes’ top honour for his film ‘The Square’ in 2017.
“We wanted after the screening [for people] to go out together and have something to talk about,” said Östlund.
The awards were selected by a nine-member jury headed by French actor Vincent Lindon and presented Saturday in a closing ceremony inside Cannes’ Grand Lumière Theater.
The jury’s second prize, the grand prix, was shared between Lukas Dhont’s tender boyhood drama Close and director Claire Denis’ romantic thriller Stars at Noon.
Below is a full list of winners at this year’s edition of the Film Festival:
Feature Films
Palme d’or
TRIANGLE OF SADNESS directed by Ruben ÖSTLUND
Grand Prix (jointly awarded)
CLOSE directed by Lukas DHONT
STARS AT NOON directed by Claire DENIS
Award for Best Director
PARK Chan-Wook for HEOJIL KYOLSHIM (DECISION TO LEAVE)
Award for Best Screenplay
Tarik SALEH for WALAD MIN AL JANNA (BOY FROM HEAVEN)
Jury Prize (jointly awarded)
EO directed by Jerzy SKOLIMOWSKI
LE OTTO MONTAGNE (THE EIGHT MOUNTAINS) directed by Charlotte VANDERMEERSCH & Felix VAN GROENINGEN
75th Anniversary Prize
TORI ET LOKITA (TORI AND LOKITA) directed by Jean-Pierre & Luc DARDENNE
Award for Best Actress
Zar AMIR EBRAHIMI in HOLY SPIDER
directed by Ali ABBASI
Award for Best Actor
SONG Kang-ho in BROKER
directed by KORE-EDA Hirokazu
Short Films
Palme d’or
HAI BIAN SHENG QI YI ZUO XUAN YA (THE WATER MURMURS) directed by JIANYING CHEN
Special Mention
LORI (MELANCHOLY OF MY MOTHER’S LULLABIES) directed by Abinash Bikram SHAH
Un Certain Regard Prize
LES PIRES (THE WORST ONES) directed by Lise AKOKA & Romane GUERET
Jury Prize
JOYLAND directed by Saim SADIQ
Best Director Prize
Alexandru BELC for METRONOM
Best Performance Prize (jointly awarded)
Vicky KRIEPS in CORSAGE directed by Marie KREUTZER
Adam BESSA in HARKA directed by Lotfy NATHAN
Best Screenplay Prize
MEDITERRANEAN FEVER directed by Maha HAJ
« Coup de cœur » Prize
RODEO directed by Lola QUIVORON
Caméra d’or
WAR PONY directed by Riley KEOUGH and Gina GAMMELL, presented as part of the UN CERTAIN REGARD Official Selection
Special Mention
PLAN 75 directed by HAYAKAWA Chie
La Cinef
First Prize
IL BARBIERE COMPLOTTISTA (A Conspiracy Man) directed by Valerio FERRARA
Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia, Italie
Second Prize
DI ER (Somewhere) directed by LI Jiahe
Hebei University of Science and Technology School of Film and Television, Chine
Joint Third Prize
GLORIOUS REVOLUTION directed by Masha NOVIKOVA
London Film School, Royaume Uni
LES HUMAINS SONT CONS QUAND ILS S’EMPILENT (Humans Are Dumber When Crammed up Together) directed by Laurène FERNANDEZ
La CinéFabrique, France