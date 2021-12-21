Retired Pornstar-Director Declares Support for Billie Eilish After Singer Criticised the Industry

A former pornstar and director has declared support for Billie Eilish after the singer caught major flak for critising the porn industry.

In case you missed the drama: Eilish shared her thoughts on Howard Stern Show, where she explained that she was first exposed to porn at a young age and that it eventually “destroyed my brain.”

“As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace, and I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was like 11,” Eilish said, per Uproxx. “I didn’t understand why it was a bad thing. I thought that’s how you learned how to have sex. … I was an advocate and I thought I was ‘one of the guys’ and would talk about it and think I was really cool for not having a problem with it and not seeing why it was bad and…I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn.”

She added that the “abusive BDSM” porn she was watching ended up leading to “problems,” where she “was not saying no to things that were not good.”

“It’s because I thought that that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to,” said Eilish, who turns 20 this week. “I’m so angry that porn is so loved, and I’m so angry at myself for thinking that it was OK. The way that vaginas look in porn is fucking crazy. No vaginas look like that. Women’s bodies don’t look like that. We don’t come like that…it’s how so many people think they’re supposed to learn.”

Many people weren’t happy with this, with some saying that she was segregating sex workers who depend on that industry for survival.

However, speaking with TMZ for an interview, retired porn star and director Randy Spears—whose career in the industry spanned decades—declared support for Eilish’s critical comments.

“Listen, I happen to agree with her,” the AVN Awards winner, who was occasionally credited as Greg Orly in his porn work, said. “When we’re that young, our brains don’t have the capacity to digest that. Who in their right mind would want their 7-year-old daughter or son watching some woman with seven guys? It’s pretty despicable stuff. And if your brain is still growing and you have very little life experience as an adult in the world and you’re trying to digest that and make sense of that, I could see exactly how she could feel that way. There’s no doubt about it.”

Watch him:

