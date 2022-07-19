‘Resolve ASUU strike in 2 weeks’ – Buhari tells Education Minister

As the industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) stretches into a sixth month, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to proffer a solution to the challenge and report back to him in two weeks.

The presidential reportedly gave the directive on Tuesday during a meeting with relevant government Ministries, Agencies, and Departments (MDAs) where he received briefings on the current face-off with the university unions since February 14, among other issues.

While it is not unusual for the President to hold briefings with the ministers, it is understood that he placed a high premium on the issue of resolving the lingering ASUU strike.

Besides the directive to the education minister, the President instructed that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, as well as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, must be in attendance in all the meetings to speedily resolve the crisis.

