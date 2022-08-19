Friday, August 19, 2022
Researchers bash Musk over Twitter bot claims

Filings made by Elon Musk’s legal team in his battle with Twitter have been questioned by leading bot researchers.

Botometer – an online tool that tracks spam and fake accounts – was used by Mr Musk in a countersuit against Twitter.

Using the tool, Mr Musk’s team estimated that 33% of “visible accounts” on the social media platform were “false or spam accounts”.

However, Botometer creator and maintainer, Kaicheng Yang, said the figure “doesn’t mean anything”.

Mr Yang questioned the methodology used by Mr Musk’s team, and told the BBC they had not approached him before using the tool.

Mr Musk is currently in dispute with Twitter, after trying to pull out of a deal to purchase the company for $44bn (£36.6bn).

A court case is due in October in Delaware, where a judge will rule on whether Mr Musk will have to buy it.

This is as Twitter maintains that fewer than 5% of its daily active users are bot accounts.

