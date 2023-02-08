Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Rescuers pace against time as Turkey Quake toll hits 8,000

News

Rescuers are desperately searching for survivors in southern Turkey and northern Syria after two huge earthquakes shattered the countries on Monday.

More than 7,800 people have been killed, but there are warnings the death toll could continue to surge.

As search efforts continue into a second freezing-cold night, time is running out for rescuers to find survivors under the rubble.

Relatives of victims who lived in collapsed buildings have joined frantic rescue efforts in one of the worst-hit Turkish cities, using pickaxes and crowbars.

Some anguished families have said rescue services took too long to respond in some areas.

The first 7.8 magnitude quake struck near Gaziantep in the early hours of Monday, followed by a 7.5 magnitude tremor hours later.

Latest

Celebrity

Ruger Announces First Ever Headline European Tour

0
Ruger is set to take his music on the road to all of his fans across the continent of Europe.
Celebrity

Sina Rambo Celebrates Stranger Wife, Heidi Korth on Birthday

0
It looks like Sina Rambo isn't giving up on his marriage to Heidi Korth or at least, trying for civility if not friendship.
Celebrity

Actress Funke Akindele Loses Mother

0
Funke Akindele, her siblings and the Akindele family at large are currently bereaved following the passing of their mother and matriarch of the family.
Politics

Obi presidency will tackle subsidy scam in first 100 days – Datti

0
Peter Obi’s presidency will tackle Nigeria’s fuel subsidy regime...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Ruger Announces First Ever Headline European Tour

0
Ruger is set to take his music on the road to all of his fans across the continent of Europe.
Celebrity

Sina Rambo Celebrates Stranger Wife, Heidi Korth on Birthday

0
It looks like Sina Rambo isn't giving up on his marriage to Heidi Korth or at least, trying for civility if not friendship.
Celebrity

Actress Funke Akindele Loses Mother

0
Funke Akindele, her siblings and the Akindele family at large are currently bereaved following the passing of their mother and matriarch of the family.
Politics

Obi presidency will tackle subsidy scam in first 100 days – Datti

0
Peter Obi’s presidency will tackle Nigeria’s fuel subsidy regime...
Politics

In massive Bauchi Rally, Atiku promises oil benefits to the people

0
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Ruger Announces First Ever Headline European Tour

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Ruger is set to take his music on the road to all of his fans across the continent of Europe.
Read more

Sina Rambo Celebrates Stranger Wife, Heidi Korth on Birthday

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
It looks like Sina Rambo isn't giving up on his marriage to Heidi Korth or at least, trying for civility if not friendship.
Read more

Actress Funke Akindele Loses Mother

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Funke Akindele, her siblings and the Akindele family at large are currently bereaved following the passing of their mother and matriarch of the family.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: