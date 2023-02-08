Rescuers pace against time as Turkey Quake toll hits 8,000

Rescuers are desperately searching for survivors in southern Turkey and northern Syria after two huge earthquakes shattered the countries on Monday.

More than 7,800 people have been killed, but there are warnings the death toll could continue to surge.

As search efforts continue into a second freezing-cold night, time is running out for rescuers to find survivors under the rubble.

Relatives of victims who lived in collapsed buildings have joined frantic rescue efforts in one of the worst-hit Turkish cities, using pickaxes and crowbars.

Some anguished families have said rescue services took too long to respond in some areas.

The first 7.8 magnitude quake struck near Gaziantep in the early hours of Monday, followed by a 7.5 magnitude tremor hours later.

