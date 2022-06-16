Reps to invite Army Chief over number of personnel recruited in 5 years

The House of Representatives has mandated its committee on Army to invite the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya to provide details of the total number of personnel trained and recruited by the Nigerian Army in the past five years.

This resolution was reached after the consideration of a motion by Honourable Sergius Ogun on the need to ascertain the current numerical strength of the Nigerian army.

The House acknowledged that the Nigerian Army and the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have been overstretched by the fight against insecurity in some parts of the country which poses a threat to the peace and unity of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the House is urging to police to fish out the perpetrators of the Owo massacre and bring them to book.

The House further observed a minute of silence in honour of the victims.

