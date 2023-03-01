Search
Emmanuel Offor
Reps majority leader Doguwa arrested for alleged murder

Politics

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has been arrested by the police for allegedly being involved in the killing of three individuals.

Doguwa who represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State, is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Police authorities confirmed the arrest on Wednesday, stating that Doguwa was apprehended at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport.

According to reports, the lawmaker is suspected of leading an attack on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in his constituency, which resulted in the death of six people. It was alleged that the INEC official declared Doguwa the winner of the election at gunpoint.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State Command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the arrest to journalists.

“Yes, we have arrested Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives in connection with a murder case. He is currently in our custody, and the investigation is ongoing,” the police spokesman said.

Kiyawa however did not provide any further details on the case, but sources revealed that the investigation is focused on Doguwa’s alleged involvement in the attack on the INEC office.

