Reps ask INEC to extend PVC registration by 60 days

The House of Representatives has directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend permanent voters card (PVC) registration by 60 days.

This came after a motion moved by Benjamin Kalu from Abia State, on Wednesday.

The House mandated the Committee on Electoral Matters to engage INEC to examine and proffer solutions to the shortage of registration machines and manpower and deploy an additional 30 voter registration machines in each local government area, train and deploy ad-hoc staff to improve the shortage of manpower at registration centres, provide security for the Ad-hoc staff.

In his motion, Kalu said due to the surge, the electoral umpire should extend the time for registration.

He noted that Nigerians still want to register for their PVCs.

Consequently, the House mandated the committee to report back in 2weeks.

