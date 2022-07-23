Reno Omokri dares IPOB to kill him

According to Omokri, IPOB members are threatening him over comments against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Omokri in a post on his Facebook page claimed that there is no difference between IPOB members and the supporters of Obi.

He wrote, “I criticized Peter Obi, the next day IPOB’s official lawyer blasted me? Then I started receiving threats left, right and centre?

“Who do you think you are kidding? Me? At night, in their covens, there is absolutely NO DIFFERENCE between IPOB and the core Obidients!. You can just imagine these IPOB people disguised as Obidients thinking they can silence me.

“Are you guys okay? Me? The vast majority of those who are enjoying the social media cruise with you may not know who you guys truly are, but I do!

“If you, the IPOB team at the core of this Obidient movement want to allow yourself to be deceived by these people who are only jumping on your train because they want to trend, that is your headache.

“But if you come after me, make sure you kill me. Because if I survive,” he said.