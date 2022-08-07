Reno Omokri beats retreat, says Peter Obi is an ‘excellent candidate’

Reno Omokri, a former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has confessed that the former governor of Anambra state is an excellent candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

Omokri’s rather surprising recognition of Obi’s potential comes after he accused supporters of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, the ‘Obedient,’ of threatening his life.

Reno admitted this via his verified Twitter handle. According to him, Obi is an excellent candidate but the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar is better.

He urged people to support whoever they want and still respect each other.

“I love Obidients, because they love #RenosNuggets. But I am voting for Atiku Abubakar. It does not mean Peter Obi is not an excellent candidate. He is

“Just that Atiku is a better candidate in my opinion. We can all support who we want and still respect each other” he wrote.

