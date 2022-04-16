Reno blasts Timi Dakolo on Instagram

A former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri, has tackled popular singer, Timi Dakolo over his recent post on Twitter.

The singer on Friday April 15th, 2022 took to his Twitter page and wrote;

“One of the biggest lies we where taught was that “money is the root of all evil”. And people we looked up to as the mouth piece of God screamed it repeatedly until it stuck in people’s mind. They saw the drive to want and Chase money as evil. So many people settled.”

However taking to his Instagram page, Omokri, wrote; “I am a clergyman myself, and indeed Timi Dakolo is mistaken to say that clergymen and Scripture have been teaching that money is the root of all evil, and that that is wrong.”

“Actually, that is not factual. It is a function of ignorance. What Scripture actually says, and what we preach is that “the LOVE of money is the root of all evil” – 1 Timothy 6:10.”

“Do not forget that the Good Samaritan was only good because he had money and used it well. God wants us to have money and to use it well. But He does not want us to love money and use people. He wants us to use money and help people.”

“Too often, perhaps for reasons of poor comprehension, people misquote God and Scripture, and remove or forget the words ‘love of’.”

“God is on His Throne, and He will not leave His Throne to correct the situation when He and His words are misquoted. Therefore, it is up to us, those who love and respect Him, to correct the situation when He and His words are misquoted.”

“That is why Scripture says: “We are therefore Christ’s ambassadors, as though God were making his appeal through us.”-2 Corinthians 5:20.”

