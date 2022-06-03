Remy Ma Explains What She Meants When She Said Doja Cat Isn’t a Rapper

Remy Ma recently claimed that Doja Cat isn’t a rapper and caught flak for it.

“I don’t think she’s a rapper,” she said on Drink Champs. “Let’s be clear with that. They put her in the rapper category, I don’t think she’s a rapper. But she makes dope records, and I think she’s dope.”

Now, she had clarified her comments, explaining that she was only meaning to compliment the rapper.

“Yo Remy, you tryna line up Doja Cat?” the Black Compass host asked Remy in the above video below. To which she responded: “Don’t even bring her up.”

“I thought I was giving [her] a compliment,” she continued. “Her whole entourage or fan base came for my life. I was like, ‘I thought I said something good!’”

Check out her interview:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...