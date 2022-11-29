Remita shines bright at Nigerian Fintech Awards

Remita, Nigeria’s foremost indigenous payment software, has received more recognition at the Nigerian Fintech Awards where it bagged two awards: Best Lending Support Service Provider and Best Corporate Payments Platform.

This was after Remita was adjudged the winner of the “Payment Service Provider of the Year” award by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the National Information Technology Development Agency “Indigenous Technology Promotion Software” award for exemplary commitment to the development of home-grown technology to address local challenges.

Deremi Atanda, Managing Director, Remita Payment Service Limited, a subsidiary of SystemSpecs Group, said: “We are extremely honoured to be recognised as the Best Lending Support Service Provider and the Best Corporate Payments Platform.

“These awards are attestations to our mastery of payments and collections for individuals, businesses, and the government, as well as our innovative data referencing services. For over 15 years, we have empowered individuals, enterprises, and even the government, to transfer money conveniently and pay bills easily using multiple payment options on Remita.”

Remita Payment Services Limited is a household name in Nigeria.

Previous international and national awards won by the platform include the Most Efficient Third Party Processor Award by the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2019; College of Fellows Award by the Nigeria Computer Society in 2019; e-Payment Platform of the Year by the Beacon of Information & Communication Technology Awards; and Leadership in Technology award received in Scotland for Remita as a tool of national and economic development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...