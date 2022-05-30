Reminisce and Simi Team Up on Heartwarming New Single, “Overdose”

Singer/ songwriter, rapper, Multi-Award Winning and gifted artiste Reminisce releases a new video for his latest single “Overdose” featuring soul/R&B songstress Simi.

The duo complement each other and blend perfectly throughout to produce a matrix of sound reminiscent of your past.

Over soft piano and intricate drums, Reminisce gives us gangster vibes, Simi elegant voice matched with the grittiness of rozay rhymes, and creates the perfect audio atmosphere to put you in the right mood on a chill summer day.

Check out “Overdose” below.

