Remi Tinubu’s in-law, Kolapo Akande, is dead

Dr. Kolapo Akande, in-law to the wife of APC’s presidential candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is dead.

Kolapo is married to Oluremi Tinubu’s sister, Dr. Lola Akande, who is currently the Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives.

He was said to have died at the age of 72.

According to sources, the deceased had been sick for sometimes from an undisclosed ailment.

His death has thrown the Akande and Tinubu’s families into mourning.

Kolapo’s death came few days after which the APC’s family in Lagos lost two prominent persons.

First was the death of an APC lawmaker at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Abdul-Sobur Olawale who slumped and died in Jos during the party’s presidential campaign flag-off.

Another chieftain of the APC in Lagos, Chief Juliana Dupeola Awodogan, popularly known as ‘Iya Oniyan’ died the same day with Olawale on 15 November, 2022.

