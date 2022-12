2022 has indeed been Rema’s year as he has continued to sell out shows, rake in the awards and garner certifications across international borders.

The Mavin Records signee has become the latest Nigerian act to be certified Gold in the USA.

His hit single, “Calm Down” has sold over 500,000 units in the United States, thereby earning him the gold certification.

