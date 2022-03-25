Rema Thanks Everyone Who Contributed to the Creation of His New Album: “The Universe Will Repay Us for Our Sweat & Blood”

Rema is thankful.

The Mavin singer dropped his much-anticipated album, Rave & Roses, which stirred heartwarming reactions on social media. And now, he has taken to his page to thank everyone who contributed to this project, hoping the universe will bless them all in return.

He said: “I’m Thankful to these great minds for tapping in with my vision & working with me every step of the way, couldn’t have done this without every one of you, we’ve blessed the world with a different vibration & I’m hopeful the universe will repay us for our sweat & blood, cheers!”

See his tweets:

I’m Thankful to these great minds for tapping in with my vision & working with me every step of the way, couldn’t have done this without every one of you, we’ve blessed the world with a different vibration & I’m hopeful the universe will repay us for our sweat & blood, cheers! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ERqiCQGYDz — REMA (@heisrema) March 25, 2022

Here’s a piece of my soul to you, my debut Album Rave & roses out now. Thank you for the love & support over the years, now RAVE relentlessly! #RaveAndRoses 🌹🦇 pic.twitter.com/dMLMDPVRRy — REMA (@heisrema) March 24, 2022

