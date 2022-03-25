Friday, March 25, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Rema Thanks Everyone Who Contributed to the Creation of His New Album: “The Universe Will Repay Us for Our Sweat & Blood”

Rema is thankful.

The Mavin singer dropped his much-anticipated album, Rave & Roses, which stirred heartwarming reactions on social media. And now, he has taken to his page to thank everyone who contributed to this project, hoping the universe will bless them all in return.

He said: “I’m Thankful to these great minds for tapping in with my vision & working with me every step of the way, couldn’t have done this without every one of you, we’ve blessed the world with a different vibration & I’m hopeful the universe will repay us for our sweat & blood, cheers!”

See his tweets:

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: