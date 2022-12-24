Search
Rema Thanks Barack Obama for Including Him on Favorite Music of 2022 List

Rema is thankful.

The singer took to his Twitter today to thank Barack Obama for including him on the list of his favourite music of 2022 list.

Recall that the former American president shared the list yesterday, which includes Burna Boy’s “Last Last,” and Ayra Starr’s “Rush.” Read it here.

This stirred heartwarming reactions, which is why Rema has taken to his page to formerly thank Obama.

“I feel the same way I did in 2019 when I saw my name on this list, I’m very grateful,” he said.

