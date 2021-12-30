Thursday, December 30, 2021
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Rema Shares What He Wants Immediately He Touches Down in Ghana: “10 Ghana Girls!”

Rema is embarrassing horny and is not shamed to share how he feels on his social media.

The Mavin artiste is set to visit Ghana for an event and sharing his excitement, the singer said he hopes to have 10 girls waiting to receive him once he touches down.

“10 Ghana girls once I land tomorrow to ease my mind,” said Rema, stirring mixed reactions on his social media.

See his tweet:

And the reactions:

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: