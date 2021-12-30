Rema Shares What He Wants Immediately He Touches Down in Ghana: “10 Ghana Girls!”

Rema is embarrassing horny and is not shamed to share how he feels on his social media.

The Mavin artiste is set to visit Ghana for an event and sharing his excitement, the singer said he hopes to have 10 girls waiting to receive him once he touches down.

“10 Ghana girls once I land tomorrow to ease my mind,” said Rema, stirring mixed reactions on his social media.

See his tweet:

10 Ghana girls once I land tomorrow to ease my mind 😍😚🇬🇭 — REMA (@heisrema) December 29, 2021

And the reactions:

See this one too. Instead of taking his NAFDAC approved panadol. https://t.co/2x8aK4wm1V — Ameyaw Debrah (@ameyaw112) December 29, 2021

Young man, take heed, before you self-destruct. https://t.co/F7OqNe2qDj — Man In The Mirror(Anayo, MBA)💙 (@blackboriginal) December 29, 2021

This boy paaa. ..herh u are lucky am not in ghana .. ago find u beat u on the low ..make sure u never enter ghana again for the rest of ur life… u are lucky..the real gang no come ghana yet. A lot of u lil niggaz ain't gonna have a pass to hold a mic or come back stage https://t.co/ZV9jPuuPtU — Showbezzy (@2hypeshowboy) December 29, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...