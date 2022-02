Rema continues his world tour of meeting famous celebrities.

Days ago, he shared photos of himself with Lil Nas X. Next, he teased a collaborative project with Justin Bieber. Now, he has shared a video of Jason Derulo teaching him how to dance.

“So Jason Derulo taught me how to dance today,” he captioned the video that has stirred major interest.

Watch them:

So Jason Derulo taught me how to dance today 😂🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/KAOoYMKlUI — REMA (@heisrema) February 26, 2022

