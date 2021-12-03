Friday, December 3, 2021
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Rema Shares First Photo of DJ Neptune After Album Wahala: “Greatness!”

Rema has taken to his Twitter to share his first photo with DJ Neptune after he called out the disc-jockey for including his song on an album without his permission.

Recall that the drama stirred heated conversation on social media, with Rema replying people who called him a ‘hot head’: “We didn’t record it together, neither was I paid, neither did I sign any document, neither did the producer ask for my consent before releasing my stems. I was crossed, I’m not a hot head, I’m just a kid vouching for my Art that’s all, I’m not a disrespectful person.”

See the tweet:

But he later made peace with DJ Neptune and has now taken to his Twitter to share a photo of them together, with a caption that says, “Greatness.”

See them:

 

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: