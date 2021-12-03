Rema Shares First Photo of DJ Neptune After Album Wahala: “Greatness!”

Rema has taken to his Twitter to share his first photo with DJ Neptune after he called out the disc-jockey for including his song on an album without his permission.

Recall that the drama stirred heated conversation on social media, with Rema replying people who called him a ‘hot head’: “We didn’t record it together, neither was I paid, neither did I sign any document, neither did the producer ask for my consent before releasing my stems. I was crossed, I’m not a hot head, I’m just a kid vouching for my Art that’s all, I’m not a disrespectful person.”

See the tweet:

OG we didn’t record it together, neither was I paid, neither did I sign any document, neither did the producer ask for my consent before releasing my stems. I was crossed, I’m not a hot head, I’m just a kid vouching for my Art that’s all, I’m not a disrespectful person. https://t.co/XVwPrl6XUr — REMA (@heisrema) November 26, 2021

But he later made peace with DJ Neptune and has now taken to his Twitter to share a photo of them together, with a caption that says, “Greatness.”

See them:

