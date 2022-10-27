Rema Reveals His Voice Was Featured in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Rema has taken to his Twitter to share exciting news: his voice was featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“My voice on the Black Panther trailer, I’m speechless! Big ups everyone who took part in making this happen, Wakanda Forever!” he tweeted.

This comes after Tems was revealed as one of the stars whose songs appeared in the much-anticipated movie.

Check out the announcement.

My voice on the Black Panther trailer, I’m speechless! Big ups everyone who took part in making this happen, Wakanda Forever! ✊🏾🖤 pic.twitter.com/iYDNM2qxWV — REMA (@heisrema) October 27, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...