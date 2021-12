Rema was quite the generous favourite to a number his fans while performing on stage at an event recently.

The “Dumebi” crooner who entertained his adoring fans in Abuja over the weekend revered he gifts a number of them some money.

Taking to his Instagram, Rema stated that,

“1.2 Million paid in full to gyal dem who rocked the stage w me, luv you guys! Until next time, ABJ stay Raving!!!!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...