Rema Makes Important Announcement: “I’m a Virgin”

Rema wants everyone to know he is still a virgin.

The Mavin singer shared this surprising note on his Twitter today, adding that no one that can disagree with him since they can’t prove he is lying.

“I’m a Virgin, y’all have no proof against this statement,” he said, stirring a heated conversation. And in an out of pocket tweet, he added: “Tems fin asf.”

See his tweets:

I’m a Virgin, y’all have no proof against this statement. — REMA (@heisrema) July 5, 2022

Tems fine asf. — REMA (@heisrema) July 5, 2022

