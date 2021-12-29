Rema: “I’m so at Peace Knowing the Amount of Energy I’ll Leave Roaming the Universe”

Rema’s love for music will live in the world forever – this, the artiste wants his fans to know.

The Mavin superstar took to his Twitter today to reveal the amount of work he and his team are putting into his upcoming album, the motivation being that this body of work will live in the world, as energy, infinitely.

“The way me and my engineers are working and fine-tuning the mix of my first Album, we seek to increase your vibrations and feed your third eye with the right frequency even while grooving,” he wrote.

He continued: “I’m so at peace knowing the amount of energy I’ll leave roaming the universe infinitely.”

The way me and my engineers are working and fine-tuning the mix of my first Album, we seek to increase your vibrations and feed your third eye with the right frequency even while grooving. I’m so at peace knowing the amount of energy I’ll leave roaming the universe infinitely ♾ — REMA (@heisrema) December 29, 2021

