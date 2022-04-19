Rema Gives University of Lagos Ultimatum: “The Youths are not Happy!”

Rema is really serious about resuming his studies at the University of Lagos.

Yesterday, the singer tweeted that he hasn’t been in the classroom ever since he was offered admission to study because ongoing strike action by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has made this impossible.

Shortly after his tweet, Bowen University invited him to join their institution. “ASUU can’t delay you if you’re enrolled in Bowen University,” the private university told him. And Rema replied, calling out the University of Lagos again: “Unilag private university don dey Toast me o, I’m blushing omg stop it.”

See the exchange:

Unilag private university don dey Toast me o, I’m blushing omg stop it 🙈😏 https://t.co/pmYDJ9us6b — REMA (@heisrema) April 18, 2022

Well, the University of Lagos responded with a clip of his music, saying they have chosen him. And Rema responded with an ultimatum. “Awww Unilag end the strike or I will go ooo, we want to go back to school pls the youths are not happy!” he said.

See his tweet:

Awww Unilag end the strike or I will go ooo, we want to go back to school pls the youths are not happy! 😔💔🇳🇬 https://t.co/sSCVdSwRWu — REMA (@heisrema) April 19, 2022

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...