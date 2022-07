Rema can’t hold back from admiring the beauty that is his colleague, Tems.

The ‘Calm Down’ crooner changed his Twitter profile photo to that of the BET award winning singer on Tuesday, as he hailed her for her beauty.

Rema Tweeted,

“Tems fine asf,” and got a little bit of push back from some folks who felt he couldn’t casually address his older colleague loek that.

Tems fine asf. — REMA (@heisrema) July 5, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...